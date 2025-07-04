One Carolina Panthers star named best player at his jersey number
Chuba Hubbard is one of the most important pieces of the Carolina Panthers' offense in 2025. They figure to lean heavily on the run game after getting Hubbard healthy, signing Rico Dowdle, and drafting Trevor Etienne. Fortunately, Hubbard is also one of the best running backs in the NFL.
He wears number 30, which is not exactly a number full of current NFL superstars. Still, according to CBS Sports insider Cody Benjamin, Hubbard is the best player in the sport right now at his jersey number.
"Bryce Young's No. 9 may be the most important number in the future of the Panthers offense, but Hubbard's No. 30 may well carry the load in 2025 after a breakout 1,100-yard rushing campaign," Benjaminsaid.
As mentioned, 30 isn't a number that a ton of superstars wear, but it is the number of Austin Ekeler, Chase Brown, Jaylen Warren, and George Odum. Hubbard remains on top, and after such a big season, it's easy to see why.
Hubbard forced the Panthers to recognize him. Initially drafted as the backup to Christian McCaffrey, Hubbard sat behind him, then sat behind D'Onta Foreman. After those two were gone, Carolina brought in Miles Sanders to start, but Hubbard eventually took the job and never looked back.
Even Dowdle, a former 1,000-yard rusher with the Dallas Cowboys, Trevor Etienne, and Jonathon Brooks, both former top prospects at the position, haven't wrested the position away from the running back.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers’ free agent pickup gushes over Bryce Young’s great game vs. Chiefs
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young gets big vote of confidence from NFL insider
Panthers’ big free agent signing ranked most-overpaid in NFL at his position
Why Carolina Panthers should stop waiting and make this big move already