Pair of Panthers tight ends ruled out for Week 1 vs. New Orleans Saints
Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales will have to be creative in the season-opener against the New Orleans Saints when it comes to the tight end position. This is a piece of the offense that is expected to play a big role in Canales' system, but they'll be shorthanded in The Big Easy.
Friday afternoon, the Panthers officially ruled out Ian Thomas (calf) and Tommy Tremble (hamstring/back), the top two tight ends on the depth chart. Thomas seemed to be developing a solid connection with quarterback Bryce Young, arguably looking the best he's ever been as a receiving threat. Tremble was held out for the entire preseason, going down early in training camp with a hamstring.
Fourth-round draft pick Ja'Tavion Sanders will likely slide into the starting role and will be assisted by veteran Jordan Matthews who converted from wide receiver a few years ago. The rookie out of Texas made several contested catches in training camp and in preseason action, but has to become more well-rounded as a blocker.
For the rest of the Panthers' Friday injury report, offensive tackle Yosh Nijman (tibia) is listed as questionable. Meanwhile, running back Miles Sanders (finger) and cornerback Troy Hill (heel) were full participants in today's practice and are expected to play on Sunday.
