Panthers used Cam Newon in fortunately-failed effort to recruit Deshaun Watson
31 NFL teams avoided the major bullet that ended up being Deshaun Watson, including the Carolina Panthers. When the star quarterback became available, so many teams wanted to try and get him on their roster, including the Panthers, who'd really needed a QB after Cam Newton's release.
They were very much involved with getting Watson, who ended up going to the Cleveland Browns, fortunately. Not only are there off-field issues, but he's been a disaster on it. But the Panthers didn't miss out for lack of trying.
How the Panthers desperately went after Deshaun Watson
It's no secret that the Carolina Panthers wanted Deshaun Watson in 2022. This was two years after they'd parted ways with Cam Newton, and they were so desperate, they tried to get Newton back on board to help recruit.
Joe Person of The Athletic said five team and league sources spoke with the outlet about the Panthers' involvement, detailing everything about the failed pursuit.
"They described a vetting process of Watson that included a conversation between Tepper and Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, an effort to bring Cam Newton back to entice Watson to choose the Panthers and concern and uneasiness among some women in the organization due to the allegations," Person revealed.
It's unclear but highly unlikely that Newton would've had anything to do with the Panthers' attempts to find a new star quarterback at that time. Ultimately, what drove the Panthers out of the running was the money.
A former team executive said they balked at the guaranteed money for his contract, something the Browns did not and are still paying greatly for. Obviously, it aged well for them, but the Panthers almost couldn't get out of their own way here.