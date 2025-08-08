All Panthers

Biggest reason to watch Panthers take on Browns is Shedeur Sanders, insider says

There's apparently not much of interest on Carolina's side.

Zach Roberts

Jul 26, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) runs the offense during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Jul 26, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) runs the offense during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Carolina Panthers are finally going to be back in action tonight at 7:00 pm ET, hosting the Cleveland Browns for the first preseason game of 2025. It's the first time they will play any semblance of a real game since the 44-38 OT win over the Atlanta Falcons in January.

There are tons of reasons to watch, like seeing Tetairoa McMillan and Bryce Young, judging the rebuilt defense, and seeing what some long-shot players have to do to make the roster. According to one insider, though, the biggest reason to watch has nothing to do with the Panthers.

Shedeur Sanders biggest draw over all Panthers players tonight

Shedeur Sander
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders puts in extra work after practice during NFL minicamp, Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns are resting Dillon Gabriel, Joe Flacco, and Kenny Pickett. Deshaun Watson is still hurt. That leaves Shedeur Sanders and Tyler Huntley, whom they recently signed. Sanders will get the start and play plenty, and Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox says that's the reason to tune in.

"Former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders became the reason to watch the 2025 NFL draft, and not for reasons he'd have liked," Knox said. "Once considered a potential first-round pick, the Colorado product experienced a draft slide."

Knox noted that Sanders isn't starting because he's earned it or wowed the Browns with his camp performance, just that everyone else is hurt right now and isn't going to play. That leaves Sanders as the main option, but it "doesn't mean Sanders can't use the opportunity to make an impression."

"One preseason start won't be enough to prove teams that passed on Sanders right or wrong. Fans can expect plenty of folks to have strong opinions about his debut performance anyway," Knox concluded, and that is apparently the only major reason any NFL fan should tune in tonight.

Sadly, that does gloss over a plethora of exciting reasons to watch Panther football, but Sanders is, for better or worse, a big name right now.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI - 

Carolina Panthers urged to cut ties with their star pass-catcher

Insider foolishly clams regression likely for Carolina Panthers

QB only mock draft sees Bryce Young land with SB contender

Unheralded Panthers draft pick manhandles Browns lineman

Published
Zach Roberts
ZACH ROBERTS

Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI.

Home/News