Biggest reason to watch Panthers take on Browns is Shedeur Sanders, insider says
The Carolina Panthers are finally going to be back in action tonight at 7:00 pm ET, hosting the Cleveland Browns for the first preseason game of 2025. It's the first time they will play any semblance of a real game since the 44-38 OT win over the Atlanta Falcons in January.
There are tons of reasons to watch, like seeing Tetairoa McMillan and Bryce Young, judging the rebuilt defense, and seeing what some long-shot players have to do to make the roster. According to one insider, though, the biggest reason to watch has nothing to do with the Panthers.
Shedeur Sanders biggest draw over all Panthers players tonight
The Cleveland Browns are resting Dillon Gabriel, Joe Flacco, and Kenny Pickett. Deshaun Watson is still hurt. That leaves Shedeur Sanders and Tyler Huntley, whom they recently signed. Sanders will get the start and play plenty, and Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox says that's the reason to tune in.
"Former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders became the reason to watch the 2025 NFL draft, and not for reasons he'd have liked," Knox said. "Once considered a potential first-round pick, the Colorado product experienced a draft slide."
Knox noted that Sanders isn't starting because he's earned it or wowed the Browns with his camp performance, just that everyone else is hurt right now and isn't going to play. That leaves Sanders as the main option, but it "doesn't mean Sanders can't use the opportunity to make an impression."
"One preseason start won't be enough to prove teams that passed on Sanders right or wrong. Fans can expect plenty of folks to have strong opinions about his debut performance anyway," Knox concluded, and that is apparently the only major reason any NFL fan should tune in tonight.
Sadly, that does gloss over a plethora of exciting reasons to watch Panther football, but Sanders is, for better or worse, a big name right now.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Carolina Panthers urged to cut ties with their star pass-catcher
Insider foolishly clams regression likely for Carolina Panthers
QB only mock draft sees Bryce Young land with SB contender