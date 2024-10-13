Panthers continue to flounder, fall apart in fourth quarter vs. Falcons
The Carolina Panthers dropped to 1-5 on the season Sunday evening, falling to the Atlanta Falcons 38-20. This marks the Panthers' thirteenth loss in the last eighteen games of the I-85 rivalry.
Here are some initial takeaways from today's action.
Facing an uphill battle
I'm not stating anything that wasn't already known heading into today, but the Panthers are going to have a hard time staying in games if they're unable to contain the running game. Opposing teams have had a tremendous amount of success on the ground in the second half when they are trying to deliver the knockout punch. Tonight's example was Atlanta's 9-play, 84-yard drive where they ran it seven times for 70 yards to make it a two-score game. Depth is the key factor here and with the injury list continuing to grow by the week, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is going to have to get really creative.
Chuba Hubbard heading toward elite status
Earlier this morning, I did a deep dive on Hubbard and where he ranks among the other top backs in the NFL. He entered the week sitting inside or near the top five of most rushing categories and today's performance will only help those numbers. He's seeing the field extremely well and reaching the second level of the defense in a hurry. He's quietly turning into one of the league's best and his payday this offseason will back that up. Hubbard finished the game with 92 yards on 18 carries.
Panthers MUST lock up Diontae Johnson
Johnson was almost automatic today for Andy Dalton. He reeled in six catches for 78 yards and a touchdown, catching all but two passes that were thrown in his direction.
Whether it's Bryce Young, Andy Dalton, or someone to be named later as the Panthers quarterback in 2025, I'm sure they would like to see Diontae Johnson still on the roster. His ability to create separation is special and he has the ability to turn an underneath pass into an explosive play at any moment. The Panthers spent big money improving the offensive line last offseason, now they need to allocate some dollars to the skill group.
