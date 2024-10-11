Panthers could lean on a pair of newcomers with Jadeveon Clowney listed as doubtful vs. Falcons
Playing shorthanded is something Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is accustomed to at this point, but there's likely to be another chink in the armor this Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons as outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney has been listed as "doubtful" with a shoulder injury.
"It'll be a gameday decision, so doubtful," head coach Dave Canales said in his final press conference of the week. “Next guy up. We’ll count on the other guys there if he doesn’t go. They got a great opportunity to go out there and show us what they can do and if they can help us.”
Who is next up?
Well, the Panthers still have Charles Harris, DJ Johnson, and Tarron Jackson available, but they may need some help from a pair of newcomers. Recent practice squad pickup Shaq Lawson is a candidate to be elevated, as is Marquis Haynes Sr., who recently re-joined the team.
Canales on Lawson and Haynes
“Veteran players that know how to use their hands. They got a plan for playing the run game, playing the pass game. A nice toolbox in the pass rush. So it’s just a matter of getting eyes on them and feeling comfortable about them being ready to play football.”
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Carolina Panthers legend Cam Newton lands a new job at ESPN
Mel Kiper projects Panthers take Travis Hunter with number one pick
DJ Moore’s surprise comments twist the knife for Bryce Young trade
NFL insider compares Carolina Panthers to a ship taking on water