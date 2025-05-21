Panthers cut son of franchise legend Muhsin Muhammad, sign ex-Steelers WR
The Carolina Panthers have been busy at wide receiver this offseason, and that continued earlier this week. They re-signed one, drafted two, and added several UDFAs. Even Hunter Renfrow got signed as someone in the mix. They have already had to make some tough decisions, and that's only going to continue as rosters continue to shrink.
The team on Tuesday waived-injured, which means they cut him due to an injury, Moose Muhammad III. He's the son of Muhsin Muhammad II, the former Panthers legend who is in the Hall of Honor. Muhammad was a UDFA out of Texas A&M and got a chance to try with the Panthers, but his chance is over now.
In his place, the Panthers signed TJ Luther, who was a UDFA in 2023. He was first with the New York Jets, before landing with the Panthers as a part of their practice squad last year. He was waived at the beginning of May, but he is now back with the team.
This is not the last WR move the Panthers will make, and it's interesting that they added one. They have seven not counting UDFAs, and they have to shrink the roster anyway. With Muhammad being cut and injured, it made sense to move on from him, but they didn't actually clear up a spot since they added Luther.
