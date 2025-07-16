Panthers' desperation for CB help reaches UFL
The Carolina Panthers are precariously thin at the cornerback position. Beyond recently extended Jaycee Horn and re-signed Mike Jackson, the Panthers have very little depth or talent. It's a big reason they were interested in Jaire Alexander.
However, they never made an offer to Alexander, and he likely would've signed with the Ravens anyway. They also didn't wade into the Jalen Ramsey trade discussions, but they clearly need another cornerback. This has pushed them to scour the UFL for talent.
According to UFL reporter Michael Del Negro, the Panthers have plans to work out St. Louis Battlehawks cornerback Nick Whiteside, a former NFL player who played for the Washington Commanders.
He spent most of the 2023 season with Washington on the practice squad before playing in the NFL in Weeks 17 and 18. After being released, though, he landed in the UFL and has found a role with the Battlehawks. If the Panthers like what they see, an NFL return might be in the cards.
This is very telling by the Panthers. First, it means they're not totally thrilled with the cornerback options left, like Asante Samuel Jr., for example. Despite being a high-profile player, he remains unsigned, and the Panthers were more willing to check out the UFL than sign him.
Secondly, it means the Panthers also aren't that concerned about the cornerback spot. It doesn't seem like they're really going to entrust such a crucial spot to a player who barely qualifies as NFL-level, so they must mostly be looking for cheap depth at this point rather than a potential difference-maker.
