Panthers extend Chuba Hubbard amid career year
The Carolina Panthers signaled their intention at the NFL Trade Deadline by holding on to several key players, including running back Chuba Hubbard. The star running back is in the middle of a career year but is on the final year of his contract. GM Dan Morgan refused to trade him, though.
He also said around the same time that he'd like to see Hubbard extended. He has been a steady improver over the last few seasons, especially since Christian McCaffrey was traded. Now, he's locked in for four more years.
According to Ian Rapoport, Chuba Hubbard is now under contract for four more seasons. His contract value is worth $33.2 million. $15 million is fully guaranteed and his max value is $37.2 million. Despite drafting running back Jonathon Brooks in the second round, they're committing to Hubbard in the long run.
Hubbard has rushed 133 times this year for 665 yards so far, which is good for fifth among all NFL players. He also has five touchdowns. He's averaging exactly five yards per carry. Through the air, Hubbard 26 catches for 108 yards and a touchdown on the season. He scored two touchdowns last week.
