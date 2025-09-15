Panthers G Robert Hunt defends Bryce Young's abysmal start
The game could not have started worse for the Carolina Panthers. In the first quarter, they had two turnovers that were a direct result of unblocked Arizona Cardinals rushers getting free runs at Bryce Young.
The first was a third-down fumble that was doomed from the start with Josh Sweat barreling down on Young immediately. The second, Young was also under major duress from free rushers, and he got his as he threw. The ball popped up in the air and was intercepted.
It was clear early on that the Cardinals were intent on sending more than Carolina could block, and it paid off, leading to another ugly Bryce Young start. But Robert Hunt, one of Young's chief blockers, absolved the QB of blame.
He said neither he nor anyone in the room thought it was Young's fault. "They hit us with some really good blitzes, and they caught everybody off guard. It wasn't on him. He got hit and the ball, that's not his fault."
Hunt said the Panthers have to adjust in those situations, and that's what they did on Sunday. "We all saw what he did, we all saw what he can do. That was never the question, those guys [Cardinals front] did a really good job on the first two possessions," he added.
To his credit, the Panthers did adjust. The rest of the game was clean, although the protection waned pretty badly on the final possession with Carolina attempting to win it. That may have been due to injuries to Hunt and center Austin Corbett.
