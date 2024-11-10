Panthers inactives: Status updates for Jonathon Brooks, D.J Wonnum and others for week 10 clash in Germany
Guten Morgen aus Deutschland!
The Carolina Panthers have traveled halfway across the world to Germany where they’ll take on the New York Giants in an NFC clash. Carolina (2-7) makes the trip East flying high following a win over their division rivals, the New Orleans Saints, while the Giants (2-7) are licking the wounds of four consecutive losses.
Contrary to season-long trends, the Panthers are relatively healthy heading into today’s matchup. Marquee free agent acquisition DJ Wonnum is up, set to make his Carolina debut. Joining him on defense are a couple of veterans that carried the questionable tag most of the week, Jordan Fuller and Josey Jewell.
On the other side of the ball, all eyes are on the status of Jonathon Brooks. The rookie running back was activated off of injured reserve as he completed his rehabilitation program following a torn ACL when he was at the University of Texas, but he’ll have to wait two more weeks to make is debut. Sarah Walsh announced earlier this morning that Brooks' debut will come after Carolina's week 11 bye, a pragmatic move to guarantee near-full health when he hits the field for the first time.
Here are the rest of the Panthers and Giants inactive players for this morning matchup in Germany.
Carolina Panthers inactives
S Jammie Robinson
RB Jonathon Brooks
CB Shemar Bartholomew
DE Charles Harris
T Ikem Ekwonu
TE Tommy Tremble
DT Jaden Crumedy
New York Giants inactives
S Jason Pinnock
ILB Darius Muasau
G Jake Kubas
WR Darius Slayton
WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton
DL Jordon Riley
QB Tommy DeVito
