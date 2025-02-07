Multiple Panthers legends crash Cam Newton's podcast at Super Bowl
Cam Newton may not have the love of the official Carolina Panthers team right now, but he very clearly has it from his former coaches and teammates. The ex-NFL MVP was talking to his former coach, Ron Rivera, on the 4th and 1 podcast. Rivera has recently decided to return to football and take a role in the NCAA with California.
While the two were talking, Newton got his party crashed by not one but two of his best and most impactful teammates. It was a moment that reminded everyone how good the old days of Panther football truly were.
Greg Olsen, Jonathan Stewart join Cam Newton's podcast
Greg Olsen has long been supportive of Cam Newton. He has routinely said that Newton saved his career. When the two teamed up after a trade, Olsen became the first tight end in history to have three straight 1,000-yard seasons. When Newton expressed hurt over how the current Panthers were treating him, Olsen quickly responded and said he would love to get together with Newton on his podcast.
That came true on Thursday's episode. Olsen crashed the party between Newton and Ron Rivera, shocking the former quarterback. When Olsen walked up, Newton let out an all-time scream, "Oh my God! And it gets better!"
Newton couldn't hide his glee and jumped up to embrace his former tight end. Just a few seconds later, Jonathan Stewart wandered into frame. Rivera shouted, "Oh, there's Stew!" and Newton was again filled with joy.
The two just jumped in and joined the podcast like they were regularly scheduled guests. Stewart, Newton, Rivera, and Olsen were major pieces of the Panthers' puzzle for several years. They were all teammates from 2011 to 2017, and Olsen, Newton, and Stewart were the driving forces on offense for all those years.
