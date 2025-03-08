Panthers linked to Saints' All-Pro cap casualty candidate to fill huge defensive hole
With NFL free agency starting in just a few days, teams are beginning to make cuts to get under the salary cap. The Carolina Panthers are fortunate to be under the limit, so they don't have to move on from players due to their cap hit — but they can benefit from other teams being forced to make such moves.
That includes some tough decisions being made by their division rivals, such as the New Orleans Saints who are nearly $40 million in the red according to Over the Cap. That's why three-time All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu is on the chopping block.
If the Saints do wind up releasing Mathieu, they could gain $6.25 million in relief (as a post-June 1 cut). The Panthers would then be free to pursue him, which is what Anthony Palacios of Last Word on Sports believes they should do.
"The Panthers spent the 2024 offseason building a capable offense for quarterback Bryce Young. It’s time for the team to improve their defense no matter if they bring back Jaycee Horn. Xavier Woods is a free agent so they need a veteran replacement to boost their secondary. Mathieu could be their answer even though he’s aging."
Mathieu turns 33 in May and has 12 seasons under his belt. He's been in New Orleans the past three years and continues to play at a high level. In 2024, he posted 62 tackles with seven pass defenses, three interceptions, and two forced fumbles.
He wouldn't be a long-term fix but could allow the Panthers to fill other needs this season while still boasting a talented secondary.
