Bengals' bold prediction could be major Panthers gain in 2025
It's the offseason, which means every team gets predictions thrown around every week. That includes the Carolina Panthers, who were given a clear directive on what to do with the eighth overall pick. Other teams got bold predictions, too, and one team's prediction could be Carolina's huge gain.
The Cincinnati Bengals aren't in a good place money-wise. They've spent on Joe Burrow and will have to spend big on Ja'Marr Chase soon, too. They're going to franchise tag Tee Higgins again, a clear sign that they know they can't really afford him. If they do follow ESPN's big prediction, the Panthers should sprint to the phone.
Bengals urged to trade Trey Hendrickson and Panthers must call if so
The Bengals were urged to trade Trey Hendrickson, last year's league leader in sacks. The Carolina Panthers had virtually no pass rush all year, so this is a move they should have their eyes on. If Hendrickson is made available, Dan Morgan should have the Bengals on speed dial.
Aaron Schatz said, "Hendrickson is one of the best edge rushers in the NFL. He led the league with 17.5 sacks in 2024 and was second in the league in pass rush win rate among edge rushers. But he's going to be 31 years old next season, and one player does not make a defense."
That latter statement would be true of the Panthers, too. They had an even worse defense, but they can pair Hendrickson with someone picked eighth overall (perhaps Jalon Walker, perhaps Will Johnson, or perhaps Mason Graham) and a returning Derrick Brown. That would allow Carolina to make huge strides on that side of the ball.
This would be much cheaper than trading for Myles Garrett, and it's probably a much better move than adding Khalil Mack in free agency. However, it's unclear if the Bengals will move on. They're reportedly looking at long-term extensions for him and Chase right now, so that could totally tarnish this whole plan.
