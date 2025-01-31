Panthers linked to NFC South rival for potential trade involving former top-10 pick
The Carolina Panthers need a tight end. They can re-sign some of their outgoing ones, but that might be too costly for a team with very limited cap space. Ja'Tavion Sanders is currently the only player at the position on the roster, which could prompt Dan Morgan and company to get creative in a trade.
There are rumors that the Atlanta Falcons might be open to moving on from former top-10 pick Kyle Pitts. One of the most exciting tight end prospects of all time, Pitts hasn't really put it all together. That could be the Panthers' gain, especially according to David Latham of Last Word on Sports.
Panthers tabbed as possible trade partner for Kyle Pitts
The Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons are hated rivals, so a trade between them is a rare occurrence. Nevertheless, David Latham believes the fit is too good to ignore the possibility of a blockbuster move.
Latham wrote, "The Atlanta Falcons probably don’t want to trade Kyle Pitts to a division rival, but the tight end might not have a bustling market. If the Panthers are making the best offer, the Falcons could swallow their pride and face off against the Florida product twice a year. Ja'Tavion Sanders showed promise as a rookie, but he shouldn’t be the sole option in this passing attack. Pitts could provide some stability to the position and offers a tremendous amount of upside."
A duo of Pitts and Sanders would be excellent for Bryce Young, and it would give them a cheaper solution than signing someone in free agency. It would cost some assets, but the Panthers would get a former first-round pick for less than that.
Pitts has shown flashes of being special, and Dave Canales could be the coach to bring that out of him. The Panthers had Sanders and Tommy Tremble, at different times, looking like starting tight ends last year, and Pitts is a major upgrade over both of them.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers, Steelers predicted to link up for blockbuster offseason trade
Cam Newton was right about MVP award vs. Super Bowl ring scenario
NFL expert gives Carolina Panthers interesting grade for 2024 season
Panthers met with All-SEC edge, 25-touchdown RB at Senior Bowl