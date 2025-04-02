Panthers hailed as premier landing spot for 6x Pro Bowl wide receiver
The Carolina Panthers still need at least one wide receiver. Whether it's a star for Bryce Young or not, they can't roll into the season with just four wideouts signed to the active roster. They need at least a depth piece, but more truthfully, they need a dependable target on the outside.
Last Word on Sports' Anthony Palacios brought up the fact that Keenan Allen is still fully available on the open market. He's a free agent, meaning he'd be cheaper to sign and won't require any draft capital. The fit is there and the need is obvious.
Palacios argued, "The Carolina Panthers were reportedly looking into trading for DK Metcalf before getting sent to Pittsburgh. Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker are two promising weapons, but they’re unproven. Adam Thielen offers veteran assistance and experience, so perhaps they could use someone like Allen to bolster it."
Allen is a veteran target, so he wouldn't exactly be a long term option in Carolina. He, like Thielen, are probably only a couple of years from retirement, so this would only be a wide receiver for the next year or two.
However, in the interest of selecting a lot of impact defenders in the NFL Draft, signing a short-term bridge wide receiver might be the smartest move to make. The Panthers have spent a lot of their cap space on defense, but at this point, Allen won't cost a whole lot. Whether or not the team is interested remains to be seen, but they should be.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Carolina Panthers swing 4 trades in new 7-round 2025 mock draft
Panthers predicted to trade for electric receiver, win NFC South
Bryce Young working out with superstar WR, 2 others from Lions
Panthers to hold joint practice with AFC North team in preseason