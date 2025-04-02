Panthers hailed as premier landing spot for 6x Pro Bowl wide receiver

All Panthers

The Panthers have been linked to veteran free agent wide receiver Keenan Allen.

Dec 22, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) reacts after a touchdown reception against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images
The Carolina Panthers still need at least one wide receiver. Whether it's a star for Bryce Young or not, they can't roll into the season with just four wideouts signed to the active roster. They need at least a depth piece, but more truthfully, they need a dependable target on the outside.

Last Word on Sports' Anthony Palacios brought up the fact that Keenan Allen is still fully available on the open market. He's a free agent, meaning he'd be cheaper to sign and won't require any draft capital. The fit is there and the need is obvious.

Palacios argued, "The Carolina Panthers were reportedly looking into trading for DK Metcalf before getting sent to Pittsburgh. Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker are two promising weapons, but they’re unproven. Adam Thielen offers veteran assistance and experience, so perhaps they could use someone like Allen to bolster it."

Dec 8, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) runs after catching a pass during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images / Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

Allen is a veteran target, so he wouldn't exactly be a long term option in Carolina. He, like Thielen, are probably only a couple of years from retirement, so this would only be a wide receiver for the next year or two.

However, in the interest of selecting a lot of impact defenders in the NFL Draft, signing a short-term bridge wide receiver might be the smartest move to make. The Panthers have spent a lot of their cap space on defense, but at this point, Allen won't cost a whole lot. Whether or not the team is interested remains to be seen, but they should be.

