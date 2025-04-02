NFL insider says Bryce Young won't be left wanting after 2025 Draft
The Carolina Panthers seem, by their own behavior, their own indication, and the general perception, to have shelved the offense for the offseason. They swapped out Miles Sanders for Rico Dowdle and re-signed some players, but that's it. The defense has been and will likely continue to be the focus.
That is bad news for Bryce Young, a player on the rise who deserves to be given someone better than Xavier Legette, Adam Thielen, or Jalen Coker as his WR1. Unfortunately, the Panthers seem poised to pass on Tetairoa McMillan in favor of a defender in the first round of the draft. Worry not, though, because one Panthers insider thinks it's not all bad.
Panthers reporter Joe Person said via The Athletic, "It might not be at 8, but my sense is the Panthers will find another pass catcher for Young fairly early in the draft." He also said that Dave Canales, when pressed about adding a receiver, admitted it was on the table without giving too much insight. "We’d love to. What we did in free agency allows us to take the best available," the coach said.
Maybe that means Matthew Golden if he falls to the second round. Maybe it means, as many mock drafts have suggested, Young's former teammate Isaiah Bond in the third round. Anything beyond that draft range probably doesn't move the needle, but there are opportunities.
This should be welcome news for Young and for Panthers fans. The defense was historically bad last year, and they justifiably passed on any pass-catchers in free agency to add depth and talent on defense. Now, however, they should still have one eye on the offense to make sure it doesn't regress with the same virtual roster as 2024.
