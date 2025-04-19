Cam Newton would pick Cowboys to start his NFL career today for all the wrong reasons
It seems the rift between the Carolina Panthers and their greatest quarterback in franchise history isn't going away. The latest we've heard on the Cam Newton-Carolina feud is that other team legends are desperate for the relationship to mend, asking what they can do to get Newton back in the building and have his career celebrated properly. For their part, the team claims that the door is open for a reunion with Cam.
Newton has his reasons for being turned off to the powers-that-be with the Panthers and he doesn't seem particularly interested in a healing kumbaya moment with the team that drafted him No. 1 overall anytime soon.
The latest salvo from Cam came on his most-recent podcast. When he was asked which team he would start his NFL career with today, he picked the Dallas Cowboys. Not because he wants to play with CeeDee Lamb or Micah Parsons - not because it's a chance to bring a ring to a team that hasn't really won anything in 30 years. For Cam, going No. 1 to the Cowboys is all about the prestige of the Cowboys' brand.
Ths is disappointing to hear - and it won't help with the allegations that Newton cares more about the glitz and glamour - as Jerry Jones would say - than about winning a Super Bowl. Then again, if the Panthers had managed the relationship with Newton just a little bit better he'd have picked Carolina again, easy.
