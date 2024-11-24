Panthers QB Bryce Young explains how his game has grown over last 4 starts
Bryce Young may have just turned in the best performance of his career. If nothing else, it is certainly the best outing he's had in 2024. It comes in a string of four consecutive starts with increasing quality of play. There's confidence in the Carolina Panthers QB's play that has come from that, and he looks like a different player after his Week 2 benching.
Bryce Young opens up on growing confidence with Panthers
Bryce Young finished with a season-high 263 yards and a touchdown in a near upset of the mighty Kansas City Chiefs. He said after the game that it's more a team growth than anything, "It's not just me at all. I think we've all come to our own consistency, obviously having more time forming our identity. All of us as a unit are starting to do that." He also said there are still things to clean up, but that the offense forming its identity has gone a long way for himself and his teammates.
Young came up on the short end of an iconic battle with two-time MVP and future Hall of Famer Patrick Mahomes, whose 33-yard scramble set up the game-winning field goal. Still, it was a quality of outing against a high-level defense that was unexpected at the least and heavily inspiring at the most.
Young looked shell-shocked in the first two weeks of the season, but he is a confident player now. He came into a matchup against the best defense he's faced all season long and with little to no help from the ground game turned in a stellar outing.
