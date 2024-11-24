All Panthers

Panthers QB Bryce Young explains how his game has grown over last 4 starts

Panthers QB Bryce Young has slowly blossomed over the last four starts.

Zach Roberts

Nov 10, 2024; Munich, Germany; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) reacts after the game against the New York Giants during the 2024 NFL Munich Game at Allianz Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Bryce Young may have just turned in the best performance of his career. If nothing else, it is certainly the best outing he's had in 2024. It comes in a string of four consecutive starts with increasing quality of play. There's confidence in the Carolina Panthers QB's play that has come from that, and he looks like a different player after his Week 2 benching.

Bryce Young opens up on growing confidence with Panthers

Bryce Young finished with a season-high 263 yards and a touchdown in a near upset of the mighty Kansas City Chiefs. He said after the game that it's more a team growth than anything, "It's not just me at all. I think we've all come to our own consistency, obviously having more time forming our identity. All of us as a unit are starting to do that." He also said there are still things to clean up, but that the offense forming its identity has gone a long way for himself and his teammates.

Young came up on the short end of an iconic battle with two-time MVP and future Hall of Famer Patrick Mahomes, whose 33-yard scramble set up the game-winning field goal. Still, it was a quality of outing against a high-level defense that was unexpected at the least and heavily inspiring at the most.

Young looked shell-shocked in the first two weeks of the season, but he is a confident player now. He came into a matchup against the best defense he's faced all season long and with little to no help from the ground game turned in a stellar outing.

