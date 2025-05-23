Panthers rookie edge rusher believes he's more than capable of winning at NFL level
The Carolina Panthers are counting on a lot of defensive players to be better than they were last year. That includes the free agent signings, but it also includes the rookies. They drafted three who could be starters, and four could end up playing a lot of snaps.
Princely Umanmielen is a name to watch in regard to that. He doesn't have the elite run-stuffing ability of fellow rookie edge rusher Nic Scourton which will probably lead to more playing time. He's going to have to win against NFL tackles. In college, he did that largely with speed, but that won't work every time in the NFL. The rookie isn't worried about it, though.
Umanmielen says he has a deeper bag than his college tape might've suggested. “I didn’t really have to use power against offensive tackles. I was winning with my moves, so there was no reason to convert to power,” he said per Joe Person of The Athletic. “There were times where I go power and it does show up on film a lot. I squat 700 pounds, so I know I have a lot of power.”
Umanmielen is a dominant speed rusher, but he'll have to diversify when he faces the best of the best at protecting the quarterback. Fortunately, the former Ole Miss star says he has the ability to do that but didn't have to in college. Some players don't translate to the NFL for a variety of reasons, but a big reason is often that their main thing didn't hold up against better competition.
We don't know yet if Umanmielen's calling card will get him into the backfield in the NFL, but we do know that he's confident that he can do more than just that one thing to try.
