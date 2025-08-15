Panthers rookie makes stellar point about Taylor Swift, NFL media
Taylor Swift is a recent NFL fan. She was a Philadelphia Eagles fan by proxy thanks to her being born nearby and her father's fandom, but it wasn't until she began dating Travis Kelce that she really got into it. She started attending games, though she skipped the Kansas City Chiefs' 2024 trip to play the Carolina Panthers.
But before all of that, she was a little unsure how football worked. If you don't follow it, it can be a little bit confusing with all the intricacies, and she expressed that on the New Heights podcast. Her take got the attention of Panthers rookie Princely Umanmielen, who made a great point.
Princely Umanmielen doesn't blame Taylor Swift for not knowing how NFL works
Taylor Swift said she initially thought that all players were on the field at once for NFL games, revealing that she asked Travis Kelce what it was like to play the Super Bowl with his brother on the field. The Chiefs star told her it wasn't like that, but Princely Umanmielen believes Swift is totally valid for having thought that.
Swift mentioned that she thought Jared Goff and Josh Allen, for example, are on the field on opposite sides but at the same time, facing off against one another. Umanmielen thinks that's actually how the NFL markets things.
He tweeted, "I don’t blame her, that’s exactly how the media makes it seem. 'Jared Goff vs Josh Allen, ' you would think it’s a 1v1." It's not, but the media often hypes matchups up as one-on-one QB matchups when they're so much more than that.
It's also fair to think that's how the Super Bowl in 2023 was played, because it was very much hyped and marketed as a matchup between the Kelce brothers. A casual fan or someone who doesn't know football at all might've been confused like Swift was.
She's since learned all about football, even going as far as being the one to text Travis Kelce about the Chiefs' selection of Xavier Worthy, a pick she really liked. Now, she's a legitimate fan with a lot of knowledge, but that wasn't always the case.
