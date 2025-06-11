Panthers' run defense savior named and it's not who you think
The Carolina Panthers gave up just a hair under 180 rushing yards per game last year, which was easily dead last in the NFL. That was a major reason why they recorded the most points allowed in NFL history as well. They couldn't stop anyone on the ground, and that was something the front office sought to correct heading into 2025.
The Panthers will get Derrick Brown back. Trevin Wallace will be healthy again. Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown have arrived. So has Christian Rozeboom. All those front-seven players, including rookie Nic Scourton (an edge who excels in run defense), should help the run defense improve, but they're perhaps not the savior. Someone else is.
CBS Sports analyst Garrett Podell listed each NFC team's under-the-radar star, and Moehrig was Carolina's. It wasn't for his pass defense despite being a secondary player, though. It was because he can really help the run defense.
"The addition of safety Tre'von Moehrig, who the Panthers signed to a three-year, $51 million contract in free agency this offseason, could be huge for Carolina," Podell argued. "Pro Football Focus grades him as the NFL's sixth-best safety against the run (87.5 PFF run defense grade) as he is fresh off posting career highs in both tackles (104) and tackles for loss (five) in 2024."
Moehrig has also been reliable, making 66 of 68 possible stars in his four seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders. He's only 26, so there's possible room for improvement, too. "Moehrig's presence could help tighten up a leaky Panthers secondary in 2025, which could pay dividends," Podell concluded.
The Panthers invested a lot into the front seven to fix the run defense, but it might be a safety who makes the most impact.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Packers release superstar cornerback and the Panthers should pounce
Panthers-Cardinals trade proposal sends Zaven Collins to Carolina
NFL writer hands out perplexing grade for Carolina Panthers’ defense
Carolina Panthers 2025 offense gets well-below-average NFL ranking