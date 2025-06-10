Carolina Panthers' new safety hailed as best 2025 offseason move
The Carolina Panthers made a lot of moves that could help make them a much better team in 2025. From drafting Tetairoa McMillan and Lathan Ransom to signing Tershawn Wharton and Rico Dowdle, there are a ton of newcomers up and down the roster. Which one will be the most impactful? That remains to be seen.
There are a lot of moves to choose from, but CBS Sports reporter Cody Benjamin believes the signing of Tre'von Moehrig stands out as the best so far, although he willingly admitted that it was also the safest selection.
"One of the prizes of Carolina's free agency, Moehrig feels like a safe projection, given his steady patrolling for the Las Vegas Raiders. His presence should help stabilize the back end," Benjamin said. "We can't help but wonder if this is also a quiet indictment of the Panthers' efforts to support Bryce Young, though. They're betting a lot on young pass catchers to help the quarterback make a big leap."
Two of the biggest issues on the defensive side of the ball in 2024, which was a historically bad unit, were the safeties and the defensive interior. The interior was arguably in much worse shape, as it gave up over 180 rushing yards per game.
However, Derrick Brown is returning from injury, so that alone will make a big difference. The entire safety room left in free agency, so adding a competent player on the back end makes sense as Carolina's best move. The bar to be a good player is pretty low given what Carolina dealt with last year, and Moehrig was very good for the Las Vegas Raiders.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Packers release superstar cornerback and the Panthers should pounce
Panthers-Cardinals trade proposal sends Zaven Collins to Carolina
NFL writer hands out perplexing grade for Carolina Panthers’ defense
Carolina Panthers 2025 offense gets well-below-average NFL ranking