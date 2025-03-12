Panthers salary cap space update after first wave of free agency
The Carolina Panthers have added a few contracts (with the caveat that they haven't been officially signed and can't until later on in the process) in free agency so far. They've also released a player, restructured another, and agreed to terms on a historic extension for a star defender. They've been busy financially speaking.
They did not come in overflowing with cash like some other teams, and they have obviously not been the quietest team in the league. Where does that leave them now? There are still free agents and still a few needs to address on the roster.
All told, the Panthers should, once Shy Tuttle's restructured deal, Jaycee Horn's extension, and Miles Sanders' cut goes through, end up with about $38 million in cap space, but that's before all the contracts they signed factor in.
There's a $17 million salary for Tre'Von Moehrig set to go on the books. Tershawn' Wharton's $15 million hasn't come into play, either. Bobby Brown III earned $7 million. Patrick Jones II agreed on a $10 million salary . Mike Jackson is back for $7.25 million a season.
Tommy Tremble is also back at $5.25 million. Brady Christensen agreed to a $2.787 million deal. Austin Corbett is also back in the fold for $3 million. Punter Sam Martin gets $3 million to join the Panthers.
Those add up, and the Panthers didn't have a whole lot of space to begin with. They'll do some creative things to backload some deals or convert to signing bonuses and all the things GMs do to create space, but don't expect many more signings and especially not any high-profile additions.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Cowboys steal explosive ST free agent target for the Panthers
Jaycee Horn’s huge contract keeps getting worse for Panthers
Panthers 3-round mock draft puts Bryce Young’s needs first