Panthers salary cap space update after first wave of free agency

The Panthers have doled out a couple of contracts already.

Zach Roberts

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Carolina Panthers have added a few contracts (with the caveat that they haven't been officially signed and can't until later on in the process) in free agency so far. They've also released a player, restructured another, and agreed to terms on a historic extension for a star defender. They've been busy financially speaking.

They did not come in overflowing with cash like some other teams, and they have obviously not been the quietest team in the league. Where does that leave them now? There are still free agents and still a few needs to address on the roster.

All told, the Panthers should, once Shy Tuttle's restructured deal, Jaycee Horn's extension, and Miles Sanders' cut goes through, end up with about $38 million in cap space, but that's before all the contracts they signed factor in.

There's a $17 million salary for Tre'Von Moehrig set to go on the books. Tershawn' Wharton's $15 million hasn't come into play, either. Bobby Brown III earned $7 million. Patrick Jones II agreed on a $10 million salary . Mike Jackson is back for $7.25 million a season.

Bobby Brown III
Nov 24, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Bobby Brown III (95) tackles Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Alex Gallardo-Imagn Images / Alex Gallardo-Imagn Images

Tommy Tremble is also back at $5.25 million. Brady Christensen agreed to a $2.787 million deal. Austin Corbett is also back in the fold for $3 million. Punter Sam Martin gets $3 million to join the Panthers.

Those add up, and the Panthers didn't have a whole lot of space to begin with. They'll do some creative things to backload some deals or convert to signing bonuses and all the things GMs do to create space, but don't expect many more signings and especially not any high-profile additions.

Zach Roberts
ZACH ROBERTS

Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI.

