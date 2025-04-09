Panthers snubbed from list of potential Tyreek Hill trade partners for Dolphins
Would Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young benefit from throwing to Tyreek Hill? Absolutely. Would the offense immediately become one of the league's best considering how it performed down the stretch last year with no weapons? Probably. Are they going to trade for the embattled All-Pro? Probably not.
Hill's status with the Miami Dolphins seems perpetually fragile, but there's a chance it's really over this time. He seems to want out, and the Panthers have a need for a bona fide star wide receiver. They haven't had someone of Hill's caliber since the prime of Steve Smith in the late 2010s. However, Sportsnaut's Andrew Buller-Russ doesn't think Carolina makes sense.
He listed six possible teams to trade for the star wideout: the Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers, and Dallas Cowboys. This isn't all that surprising when you consider the reality.
Those teams, with few exceptions, are contenders or at least have come close to making the playoffs lately. Hill is a player that contenders want, but he's not someone rebuilding teams can really afford to splurge on right now.
The Panthers are included in that. The cost to acquire him would likely start with the eighth overall pick, and it's difficult to see the Panthers parting with that considering how badly they need to use it on an impact player.
Plus, Hill's contract would be costly, and there's always the chance he gets fed up. He has gotten fed up playing with Patrick Mahomes and now wants to leave an offense designed largely around him, so who's to say he won't get tired of the Panthers soon? It would be a dream to have a player like Hill, but there's a good reason the Panthers were snubbed on that list.
