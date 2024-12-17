Panthers should add $10 million star edge rusher in free agency
The Carolina Panthers have a lot of holes on defense, and edge rusher is one of them. Jadeveon Clowney and DJ Wonnum have been much better as a duo since Wonnum's return, but neither, Clowney especially, are high-end rushers that will be around for a long time.
They could address this in the draft, but it's not an overwhelmingly deep edge rusher class. There's not a consensus on the top prospect nor if said prospect is worth a top-five pick. The Panthers currently pick five and could move up. With that in mind, one Philadelphia Eagles star could be a nice addition.
Josh Sweat would be a great Panthers target
This year, Josh Sweat has eight sacks for the Philadelphia Eagles. Jadeveon Clowney and DJ Wonnum have combined for 6.5. A'Shawn Robinson, the team leader, has 4.5. It's an area of need, and rather than trying for someone in the draft that might not pan out, Sweat is both established and far from old.
With eight sacks, the 24th-best mark in the NFL, Sweat's career total has moved to 43 in 102 games played. That's a mark not matched by really anyone on the Panthers defense. Since they traded Brian Burns last offseason, Sweat makes a lot of sense in 2025 to revitalize a last-place defense in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Ironically, Sweat helped provide Bryce Young with an impressive highlight when he failed to corral the quarterback in his own end-zone, leading to a 33-yard conversion to keep the potential game-winning drive alive. Nevertheless, he would be a fine addition to the front seven.
