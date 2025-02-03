Panthers named top destination for generational pass-rusher
Shocking news from the NFL broke earlier: Myles Garrett wants a trade out of Cleveland. The longtime Cleveland Browns pass-rusher has been one of the NFL's best defenders since he was drafted first overall, but he wants to go win while the Browns rebuild. Their loss could be the Carolina Panthers gain.
When was the last time the Panthers made such a move? Probably never. Garrett is a future Hall of Famer, and the Panthers don't have a ton of blockbusters like that under their belt. It would be pretty unprecedented for Carolina, but that hasn't stopped one NFL analyst from laying out why the Panthers are a good destination for Garrett.
NFL insider says Panthers make sense for Myles Garrett
The Carolina Panthers pick eighth in the draft, six slots ahead of the Cleveland Browns. They're not a wide margin ahead of them in terms of the Super Bowls Garrett wants to win. However, David Latham of Last Word on Sports believes they're on the rise and that Garrett would be in a better spot with them.
He said, "The Carolina Panthers are not Super Bowl contenders in the traditional sense, but the future is bright for this organization. Bryce Young looked like the real deal down the stretch, but the team only won five games due to their abysmal defense. Carolina didn’t have anyone who could consistently get after the quarterback, but they could fix their biggest flaw with a Myles Garrett trade. The biggest issue will be if Garrett believes in the future of this organization."
Adding Garrett would do a lot to fix that "abysmal" defense, and the offense is in good shape. It's hard to argue against Garrett totally transforming the Panthers. They haven't had someone like him since prime Julius Peppers.
However, it's going to be an expensive trade, and the Panthers aren't exactly flush with assets to move on from. The young players are mostly necessary to make the roster competitive. Garrett's $25 million salary is also a big addition to a team without a ton of cap space.
Nevertheless, the fit is there for a team that needs an edge rusher desperately. However, the organization being far from contention (even if they're closer than Cleveland) might end these talks before they begin. That's why Latham ranked the Panthers fifth behind the Atlanta Falcons, Washington Commanders, Chicago Bears, and Los Angeles Chargers.
