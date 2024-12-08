Panthers Injury Updates: Latest on Jaycee Horn, Raheem Blackshear, and Jonathon Brooks
The most important thing in a loss is for a team to remain healthy. Unfortunately, the Carolina Panthers have at least three fairly significant injuries to now keep track of after a 22-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Here's the latest on Jaycee Horn and others following the loss.
Jaycee Horn, Jonathon Brooks exit Panthers loss with injuries
Jaycee Horn was not on the field for the Panthers final few meaningful defensive snaps. The cornerback said after the game that he's been dealing with a groin injury for the last few weeks and it seized up on him late in the game. His status will need to be monitored.
Jonathon Brooks had to be carted to the locker room after being aided off the field in the first half. It was a non-contact injury to his right knee- the one he previously tore the ACL of. He was in the midst of his third NFL game, and he is set to have more tests done. Dave Canales said that there's pain in the knee, but they don't know anything else until the tests are complete.
Raheem Blackshear also left the game. The kick returner, who also would have served as the RB2 once Brooks left the contest, was taken to the hospital with a chest injury. He will return to Charlotte with the team, however.
