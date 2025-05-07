Panthers urged to make splash for 68-tackle Lions defender
The Carolina Panthers have gone to great lengths to fix their run defense this offseason. They knew they were getting Derrick Brown back in 2025, but they also added Tershawn Wharton, Trevon Moehrig, Bobby Brown, and Christian Rozeboom in free agency to address the issue.
Then, they added some more defenders in the draft: Cam'Ron Jackson, Lathan Ransom, Nic Scourton, and others will instantly upgrade the rushing defense, so the Panthers surely can't be worse than last year. Can they still be better? Last Word on Sports' Anthony Palacios thinks so.
With rumors of a possible Levi Onwuzurike trade swirling, the NFL analyst expects the Panthers to potentially be a landing spot for the Detroit Lions IDL. He believes that this offseason has been almost all about repairing that defense, and that this would be a move perfectly in line with that.
Palacios noted the Wharton signing as a great way to help fix the interior alongside Brown, and he said that making a trade for the former second-round selection would be another way to do that. It likely wouldn't cost a ton, either.
However, the Panthers probably don't need to do this move. Sure, it would only cost a late-round pick, but that's one the Panthers can use on a rookie who will be cheaper in the future. Plus, the defensive interior may not be the NFL's best, but it looks pretty strong on paper, so adding another IDL might just be overkill.
