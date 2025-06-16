Panthers urged to go after Cowboys star to fix glaring hole on offense
The Carolina Panthers have spent two draft picks on tight ends in the last two drafts. That gives them three players at the position: a former fourth-round pick who had an underwhelming rookie season, a fifth-round prospect who's totally unproven, and a four-year veteran with less than 800 career yards.
Ja'Tavion Sanders, Mitchell Evans, and Tommy Tremble do not make up an elite tight end room, so that remains the biggest hole on offense. The Panthers might be able to get by based on Sanders' and Evans' upside, but it's not a position they'd say no to an easy upgrade, which is why Last Word on Sports analyst Anthony Palacios believes they ought to look at a potential player on the trade block.
A one-time Pro Bowler, Ferguson's expiring contract and the emergence of Luke Schoonmaker make Ferguson a possible trade option, one Palacios wants Carolina to consider. He said that Tremble is a fine veteran and that Sanders has potential, but the Panthers need a "difference-maker." The analyst believes Ferguson is just that.
He implored them to make this move for Bryce Young's benefit. Giving your young quarterback ample weapons at every position is never a bad idea. Young doesn't yet have a truly reliable, good safety net at tight end like so many elite QBs do, and this could be a way to at least make that situation better.
However, Carolina has spent draft capital at the position twice in the last two years, so sending more draft capital to Dallas for a tight end is not as likely. It probably wouldn't cost much, though, as Ferguson is a former fourth-rounder on an expiring deal. A Day 3 pick would probably get it done, so it's certainly worth considering.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers already predicted to cut ties with key offseason addition
Jaycee Horn loves to see big change from Panther QB Bryce Young
Panthers making progress in latest offseason NFL power rankings
Derrick Brown details harrowing comeback from major knee injury