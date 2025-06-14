All Panthers

Panthers named a fit for 2 of the NFL's 10 best remaining free agents

The Carolina Panthers could sign some of the best free agents in the league.

Jeremy Brener

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Josh Reynolds works to bring down Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon.
The Carolina Panthers are off on vacation after completing minicamp, but there could be another addition or two by the time the team gets back for training camp.

The Panthers could benefit from another player or two, specifically in the secondary.

Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton named former Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon as a target for the Panthers in free agency.

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kelvin Joseph and Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon celebrate
"Despite his ability to track the ball, Blackmon may not be the most reliable last-line defender in deep coverage. He's better suited for a split safety scheme, where the coaching staff can position him closer to the line of scrimmage," Moton wrote.

"The Carolina Panthers could pair Blackmon with Tre'von Moehrig, who can also play both safety positions. Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero could use them interchangeably, depending on the opponent and situation.

"Last year, the Panthers were tied for 24th in interceptions. In free agency, they lost safety Xavier Woods, who led the team in that category last year.

"Along with Moehrig, Blackmon could transform Carolina's secondary into a more aggressive unit on passing downs."

The team could also benefit from adding a cornerback, which is why Moton also linked the Panthers to former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones.

NFL Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jone
"Jack Jones has showcased his best and worst with the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders, though he's shown a little more consistency than safety Julian Blackmon at his position in coverage," Moton wrote.

"If Jones focuses on making simple plays rather than spectacular ones, he can be a solid starting cornerback. However, his departure and benching at his previous spots are red flags. Still, Jones can be a serviceable veteran starter for a team that needs an experienced cover defender on the boundary."

Either or both could benefit the Panthers and help the secondary become one of the more improved units in the league.

The Panthers are expected to return to the team facility next month for training camp.

