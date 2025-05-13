Panthers urged to usurp division rival for enticing free agent DB
The Carolina Panthers might have to face Asante Samuel Jr. next year. One of the top remaining defenders on the free agent market, he just had a visit with the New Orleans Saints, the Panthers' rival. If he signs, he could become a thorn in Bryce Young's side twice a year.
However, before he does sign, the Panthers have been urged to get involved with the burgeoning sweepstakes. Whether or not they can poach him remains to be seen. Their interest remains to be seen, too, but Last Word on Sports' Anthony Palacios believes the Panthers would do well to look into it.
He says the Panthers need a slot cornerback for depth. Mike Jackson and Jaycee Horn are a "solid" duo, but there's a lack of depth behind them. Some defensive formations require three cornerbacks, too, which is where Samuel could come into play.
Palacios said the cornerback unit in Carolina last season was "the worst" in the NFL and that adding a proven player like Samuel Jr. "could put them in the winning category." He noted that the former Los Angeles Chargers DB doesn't need to start but could help the Panthers end their playoff drought.
This is the kind of low-risk, high-reward move that the Panthers should be looking into. Samuel would come very cheap at this stage. The recent release of Jadeveon Clowney cleared up enough cap space to make some moves, so signing Samuel wouldn't be detrimental. If nothing else, he'd be a low-risk flyer with a very cheap, short contract with no real damage done if he doesn't pan out.
