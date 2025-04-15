Panthers should be wary of potential Jalen Ramsey trade
Despite signing Jaycee Horn to a then-record $100 million extension and re-signing Mike Jackson for two years, the Carolina Panthers don't necessarily have the depth they'd like at cornerback. Some mock drafts have them addressing this as early as the first round with Will Johnson.
Ahead of the draft, one of the best and most noteworthy cornerbacks in the NFL has become available. Ian Rapoport is reporting that Jalen Ramsey are in agreement on the cornerback seeking out a trade. The fit in Carolina is obvious, since they still need a cornerback, and the trio of Horn, Jackson, and Ramsey would probably be the NFL's best. Is that what the Panthers should target?
The Panthers don't need Jalen Ramsey
Despite how incredible it would be to see Horn and Ramsey on opposite sides of the field shutting down both wide receivers and leaving a third one for Jackson to shadow, this is not an ideal move for the Panthers. They can't afford to invest much more in a cornerback, and Ramsey is set to be expensive. They need the draft capital a lot more than they need another shutdown corner.
Plus, Ramsey is making over $25 million this year. That just adds up to an overly expensive cornerback room. If Ramsey could play safety, this would be a different story, since the Panthers really need another safety instead of another cornerback.
That's also only if they want to address the secondary further. The run defense was the biggest issue last year, and while they've addressed it already, it wouldn't be a shock to see them load up on the front seven. With that in mind, it's just not likely that Ramsey is even a consideration for Carolina.
