Panthers predicted to pick possible Mike Jackson replacement in Round 2
One of many issues the Carolina Panthers had this past season on defense was the inability to generate a pass rush. That in turn made life rough for the Carolina secondary. The team generated just 32 sacks and not so surprisingly, the Panthers allowed an NFL-high 35 scores through the air.
This offseason, the club signed both of their starting cornerbacks to new contracts. General manager Dan Morgan and the organization gave 2021 first-round pick Jaycee Horn a lucrative extension. Mike Jackson, who enjoyed a breakout 2024 season, is back with the organization via a two-year deal.
In his three-round mock draft, PFSN’s Reese Decker (to no one’s surprise) has Morgan opting for University of Georgia edge rusher Jalon Walker with the eighth overall selection. Decker then has the Panthers opting for a cornerback prospect with the 57th overall pick. The choice is Kansas State’s Jacob Parrish, who really came into his own during his final two seasons with the Wildcats.
“Two-year starter with ball skills and athleticism for inside/outside versatility,” explained NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein. “Parrish glides around the field powered by quick feet and smooth hips. He can stay tight to underneath routes from press man and plays with poise and timing when the throw goes deep.
“He has adequate long speed and twitchy short-area burst to challenge throws from off-man and zone but struggles to gather and redirect quickly to match comebacks and double-breakers. He played with better coverage physicality in 2024 but is still lacking as a run defender and open-field tackler. He needs more seasoning but has the athletic tools and ball skills to compete for a role as a CB3.”
In his final two years at Manhattan, Parrish combined for 94 tackles, five interceptions, and 16 passes defensed. Ejiro Evero’s defense could certainly use another playmaker. The Panthers picked off just nine passes this past season, and have totaled only 17 interceptions in 34 games dating back to 2023. If selected, could this talented youngster press Jackson for playing time?
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers could make splash trade for Packers’ defensive star
Mock draft: Panthers make blockbuster deal for Abdul Carter
Carolina Panthers legend sends stern warning to Travis Hunter
Panthers among top fits for former Comeback Player of the Year