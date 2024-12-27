Panthers Week 17 Injury Report: Bad news on Josey Jewell, Taylor Moton
The Carolina Panthers are shaping up to be very shorthanded on Sunday. When they try and take revenge on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and effectively end their playoff hopes, the Panthers will be without a few key contributors.
No team in the NFL is fully healthy at this stage of the season, and a lot of Panthers are dealing with various ailments. A few have already been ruled out for Sunday. Others are doubtful, which is as good as out. Here's the full injury report heading into the weekend.
Full Panthers Week 17 injury report
Linebacker Josey Jewell is out with a concussion and a quad injury. Chau-Smith Wade, a cornerback, is joining him on the sideline thanks to an illness and a chest injury. For now, those two are the only ones officially ruled out.
Both Taylor Moton (knee) and Jaycee Horn (hip) are doubtful, so don't expect them to play on Sunday. The Panthers will have to use more backups there. Everyone else remains questionable, but some of them have better chances of playing than others.
The following players are questionable:
- Jadeveon Clowney, Elbow/Knee
- A'Shawn Robinson, Knee/Illness
- Damien Lewis, Illness/Ankle
- Cam Gill, Illness
- Chuba Hubbard, Knee
- Xavier Legette, Hip/Wrist
- DJ Wonnum, Shoulder/Knee
The defense is in dire straits. The linebacking corps is already missing Shaq Thompson, Claudin Cherilus, and Trevin Wallace. Now, Jewell will join them on the sidelines. Their defense was already among the league's worst, but now Horn is likely out and Wonnum, Clowney, and Robinson might join them, too.
The offense is in better shape, but losing Hubbard and not getting Legette back would be tough. Moton's absence will be felt, and if Lewis, who has been excellent all year, can't go, then things may be tough on offense, too.
