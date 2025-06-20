Panthers WR named 'super sleeper' for fantasy football 2025
The Carolina Panthers don't have anyone who's going to go really high in fantasy football drafts. Gone are the days of spending an early pick on Christian McCaffrey, DJ Moore, Cam Newton, or someone else from Carolina. In the last couple of years, they've arguably been a black hole for fantasy.
However, they have a lot of intriguing pieces for fantasy. Chuba Hubbard is going to be a very good running back once again. Bryce Young could be a sleeper, and some of the pass-catchers might be, too. CBS Sports' fantasy insider Jamey Eisenberg believes Adam Thielen will be a "super sleeper," though.
He said Thielen was a super sleeper last year despite missing some time with a hamstring injury. "Thielen showed a great rapport with Bryce Young in 2024. After missing seven games with a hamstring injury, Thielen returned in Week 12 and scored at least 15.3 PPR points in four of his final seven games," Eisenberg said.
Of course, the Panthers added first-round rookie receiver Tetairoa McMillan and still have Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker, so there are a lot of mouths to feed in that offense. "The Panthers should still continue to rely on Thielen enough to make him fantasy-relevant for another year. He's a great late-round flier in all formats with a FantasyPros ADP of Round 15," Eisenberg concluded.
Thielen has been a surprisingly relevant fantasy football player since coming to Carolina despite the challenges and despite his injury last year. He has proven to be Young's most reliable and favorite target, so until that changes, Thielen can easily be a game-changing pick in the later rounds.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Proposed trade has Panthers sending veteran receiver to Steelers
Panthers named top destination for 2x Pro Bowl free agent safety
Pete Prisco completely snubs Panthers from annual top 100 list
Insider pours cold water on Chuba Hubbard’s Super Bowl mindset