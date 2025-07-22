Panthers beat writer begs Carolina to echo what the Chargers just did
Cam Newton's official status, both with the NFL and with the Carolina Panthers, is not exactly straightforward. He hasn't played since 2021, but he never officially filed for retirement. That's something he's said in the past that he won't do, but he has moved into the media space full-time.
He also has some beef with the Panthers, who have recently not invited him to things or interacted with him. They've since made some attempts to bridge the gap, but he has yet to really come home after the last stint. A Panthers beat writer wants that to happen. Soon.
NFL writer implores Panthers to give Cam Newton the Philip Rivers treatment
Philip Rivers spent the vast majority of his NFL career with the Los Angeles (formerly San Diego when he played there) Chargers. He did move on and play for another team, but it was a brief stint away. He just signed a one-day deal to officially retire a Charger.
Now, Joe Person, a beat reporter covering the Panthers for The Athletic, would like to see the team do the same for Cam Newton, who similarly spent the vast majority of his time as the team's leader before a very brief stint elsewhere.
Newton is a franchise legend, one who is likely to remain the team's best-ever player for a very long time. No one did what Newton did, singlehandedly putting the Panthers on the map and making them nationally relevant for a long time. That's a status they haven't had since he was unceremoniously cut in 2019.
There is a very clear rift between the two sides, though, so it's unclear what would need to happen for this to occur. Nevertheless, fans and even beat reporters want so badly to see this relationship mended and put right.
