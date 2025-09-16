PFF analyst reveals what's slowing Bryce Young, Panthers in 2025
It's no secret that all the momentum the Carolina Panthers, Bryce Young especially, had last season has all but evaporated. It disappeared instantly in Week 1, and while some of it returned in the second half on Sunday, it's still been a disappointing start.
This is the same offense and coaching staff minus Adam Thielen (and Jalen Coker to injury) plus Tetairoa McMillan and Hunter Renfrow. What's with the sudden and inexplicable change? One analyst might have some insight.
Dalton Wasserman believes defenses have adjusted to Bryce Young's strengths, and they're playing to specifically take those away. "This year, what you're seeing... he also has the most dropbacks against zone coverage," Wasserman said.
Last year, Young excelled against man coverage because he could throw over the top of it and make those high-level throws into tight windows. This year, defenses are intent on keeping the big plays to a minimum, playing more zone to force Young to dink and dunk rather than hit a big shot.
Wasserman added, "Xavier Legette was supposed to be that guy to open things up." Tetairoa McMillan has, but by and large, the Panthers don't have a weapon who can beat defenses underneath and with yards after the catch.
"They don't have enough," Wasserman noted. "They don't have people that threaten you within the box, after the catch, and with speed underneath." He added that last year, the best part of the Panthers' offense was Young's arm. This year, teams are refusing to let him beat them the same way.
The PFF analysts also noted that the running game has not been good. They averaged less than three yards per carry in Week 2. Chuba Hubbard has 95 total yards rushing and a 3.7 yards per carry average.
That basically means that the Panthers don't have a good running game that scares any defense. They don't have enough threats in the receiving game to force defenses to play man, thereby taking away Young's best ability: to hit the deep shots down the field.
It's a recipe for disaster, and that's how it's played out so far. The dinking and dunking can work, as we saw on Sunday, but at some point, the chunk plays are needed, and Carolina's not currently built to get them with how defenses are attacking them.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers studs & duds from a frustrating Week 2 loss to the Cardinals
Takeaways from the Panthers’ heartbreaking road loss to Cardinals
Cowboys signing Panthers’ 2024 sack leader Jadeveon Clowney
2026 NFL draft: Panthers linked to difference-making star safety