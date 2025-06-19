All Panthers

PFF names star defensive lineman 'make-or-break' player for 2025 Panthers

It all comes down to Derrick Brown.

Zach Roberts

Jan 7, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown (95) during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Jan 7, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown (95) during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Carolina Panthers could have a lot of success in 2025. They could also be one of the NFL's worst teams again. More than a few players could be the hinge that determines how good they can be. Bryce Young, Tetairoa McMillan, Ikem Ekwonu, Jaycee Horn, Tre'von Moehrig, and others could all be crucial.

Per PFF, the most important player is Derrick Brown. He is the true hinge, and how well he does returning from injury, or how much he bolsters an abhorrent defense, will determine how good the Panthers can really be.

"Carolina’s defense was futile last season in many facets, but the unit played at a historically poor level against the run. Part of that stemmed from star defensive tackle Derrick Brown suffering a season-ending injury in Week 1," Dalton Wasserman wrote.

In 2023, PFF graded Brown the second-best interior defender with a 90.0 run-defense grade. "His presence in the middle makes the entire unit better," Wasserman argued. "The Panthers acquired several pieces on the defensive line to improve their run defense, but Brown’s return to his 2023 form would make the biggest impact."

While the entire line underwent an overhaul with Bobby Brown, Tershawn Wharton, Nic Scourton, Cam'Ron Jackson, and Princely Umanmielen all newcomers, it's Brown, the former star who missed virtually all of 2024 with a knee injury, who should make the most impact on a lifeless defense.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI - 

Proposed trade has Panthers sending veteran receiver to Steelers

Panthers named top destination for 2x Pro Bowl free agent safety

Pete Prisco completely snubs Panthers from annual top 100 list

Insider pours cold water on Chuba Hubbard’s Super Bowl mindset

Published
Zach Roberts
ZACH ROBERTS

Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI.

Home/News