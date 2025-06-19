PFF names star defensive lineman 'make-or-break' player for 2025 Panthers
The Carolina Panthers could have a lot of success in 2025. They could also be one of the NFL's worst teams again. More than a few players could be the hinge that determines how good they can be. Bryce Young, Tetairoa McMillan, Ikem Ekwonu, Jaycee Horn, Tre'von Moehrig, and others could all be crucial.
Per PFF, the most important player is Derrick Brown. He is the true hinge, and how well he does returning from injury, or how much he bolsters an abhorrent defense, will determine how good the Panthers can really be.
"Carolina’s defense was futile last season in many facets, but the unit played at a historically poor level against the run. Part of that stemmed from star defensive tackle Derrick Brown suffering a season-ending injury in Week 1," Dalton Wasserman wrote.
In 2023, PFF graded Brown the second-best interior defender with a 90.0 run-defense grade. "His presence in the middle makes the entire unit better," Wasserman argued. "The Panthers acquired several pieces on the defensive line to improve their run defense, but Brown’s return to his 2023 form would make the biggest impact."
While the entire line underwent an overhaul with Bobby Brown, Tershawn Wharton, Nic Scourton, Cam'Ron Jackson, and Princely Umanmielen all newcomers, it's Brown, the former star who missed virtually all of 2024 with a knee injury, who should make the most impact on a lifeless defense.
