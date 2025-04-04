PFF names Panthers' best rookie an undrafted WR with 2 touchdowns
The Carolina Panthers didn't have a ton of picks in 2024 because of the Bryce Young trade, but they still had some to work with. That included a first-round pick after they traded up into the back end of the round. However, despite all the picks they made, none of them really made an impact.
PFF detailed the NFL's rookie classes, and Carolina ranked 20th (which is not terrible given how underwhelming the whole class really was). Leading the charge was none other than former UDFA Jalen Coker. He had two touchdowns last year, including a nearly 90-yard one.
Bradley Locker wrote, "The Panthers’ best rookie wasn’t even one the team drafted: Receiver Jalen Coker was impressive with a 73.8 PFF receiving grade and 1.72 yards per route run, arguably becoming Bryce Young’s most consistent target by the end of the season." Coker ended up being the fifth-highest-graded rookie WR in the entire NFL, ahead of players like Keon Coleman, Xavier Worthy, and Rome Odunze.
As for the other rookie pass-catchers, Locker said, "Fourth-round tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders played 531 offensive snaps, racking up 0.10 WAR but recording only a 52.5 PFF overall grade. First-round receiver Xavier Legette underwhelmed with a 59.4 PFF receiving grade and a 14% drop rate."
While those players underwhelmed, the Panthers genuinely might have found a star in the making in the UDFA pool. The rookie from Holy Cross at times looked like a future WR1 and someone who could make any catch. He wasn't as reliable as Adam Thielen, but he certainly looked more capable than anyone else on the roster.
