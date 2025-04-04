Panthers' dream scenario in Round 1 is a choice between 'high-impact' defensive prospects
The Carolina Panthers will more than likely have a choice to make in the 2025 NFL Draft. When their pick comes up, they'll probably have to decide between Jalon Walker, Mykel Williams, Will Johnson, or James Pearce Jr. Mason Graham might also fall, making the decision even harder.
However, one NFL insider believes this would actually be a good thing. If the Panthers have to choose between a dominant corner and a dominant hybrid edge linebacker, that would be as perfect as it gets.
Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon detailed the perfect outcome for each team in the NFL Draft, saying for the Panthers, "A team in desperate need of a high-impact defender has its choice between edge Jalon Walker and cornerback Will Johnson, both of whom are potentially top-five prospects in this class."
Johnson may be less of a need than Walker, but it would be hard to pass up on him if Walker wasn't there. Johnson is by many accounts one of the best prospects in the class, and the Panthers would have a loaded cornerback room with him. Johnson, Jaycee Horn, and Mike Jackson would make up one of the best CB trios in the NFL.
Walker would fill more needs, specifically the most glaring one on the edge. But linebacker is also far from cemented, so he could help there, too. Most mocks have them taking Walker, and it's for good reason. Either way, Gagnon believes what might be a tricky decision could be an ideal scenario and have no downsides for Carolina.
