Ranking 6 free agent WR targets for Panthers with DK Metcalf and Chris Godwin off the board
The Carolina Panthers' biggest need on offense is at the wide receiver position. They boast a trio of adequate options in Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, and Adam Thielen, but they need a true alpha to elevate the offense as a whole. That option could come in the NFL Draft via Tet McMillian, Luther Burden III, or Matthew Golden, but the more likely option is for Carolina to find their upgrade in free agency or via trade. Let's rank the top six free agent options on the board as of Monday afternoon.
1. Amari Cooper
Still only 30-years-old, Cooper is the best option on the free agent market when it comes to past production and future potential. His route-running ability is still on par with some of the league's best, and he'd walk into Carolina as a clear-cut number one option on the outside that Bryce Young could lean on as a true 100+ target option.
2. Stefon Diggs
Diggs is arguably a better receiver than Cooper, but his age (32) and 2024 ACL tear make him a risky option to gamble on. Like Cooper, he'd waltz into Charlotte as the Panthers' best overall route-runner/separator, but the red flags on his profile are glaring.
3. Darius Slayton
Slayton is my favorite wide receiver on the board. Lost in the wilderness known as the New York Giants' locker room in MetLife Stadium, Slayton has toiled away in a disastrous situation for much of his NFL life. He's a crafty route-runner that has delivered big-time performances in his career despite poor quarterback play. He's offers the best best combination of upside and contractual value in this class of free agents.
4. Elijah Moore
Copy and paste everything about Slayton here. Moore is more of a gadget option (think Curtis Samuel and his time with the Panthers), but his versatility would be welcomed in Dave Canales' offense. Letting Moore cook on end arounds, screens, etc. would allow Legette, Coker, and Theilen to play more consistent roles in Carolina's passing offense that each could thrive in.
5. Tyler Lockett
Lockett will play until he's 40 because he famously never gets hit. His production has slipped as he's aged, but that could be credited to the ascension of DK Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba in Seattle, not because he's lost a step. He's familiar with Canales and Morgan from the trio's time in Seattle and he'd be a great fit in Carolina's receiver room.
6. Marquez Valdez-Scantling
MVS is strictly a vertical option. The 30-year-old speedster still has enough gas in the tank to take the top off of an NFL defense, a trait that Carolina could really use. He'd be cheap, on a short contract, and would still allow youngin's Legette and Coker room to grow without siphoning too many of their targets.
