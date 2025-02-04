Rival team urged to make splash trade for top Panthers edge rusher
The Carolina Panthers don't have a deep edge rusher room right now. It's Jadeveon Clowney, DJ Wonnum, or bust. Both of them are only under contract for one more year, making them, especially Clowney, a possible cap casualty. Cutting Clowney after June 1 would clear up almost $8 million in cap space.
Instead of that, though, he could be traded. That would further deplete the edge of the defense, but it would give them something in return for someone who wasn't that good last year and won't be around after this season. Surprisingly, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a hated division rival, have been urged to try and swing a trade for Clowney.
Buccaneers urged to try and poach Panthers star defender
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had virtually no pass rush last year. That is one of the things Alex Ballantine believes they should try to fix. The Bleacher Report scout believes swapping some picks or players for Jadeveon Clowney should fix the problem.
"This year, the Bucs were third in blitz rate, but just ninth in actual pressure rate. Finding an upgrade on the trade market at the edge-rusher positions could be the way to go.," Ballantine said. "The Panthers might not be too keen on helping out a division rival by trading Jadeveon Clowney, but he's a logical cap casualty and likely a short-term fix to a major problem."
This move only works if they add another edge rusher in free agency or the draft. Whether it's Abdul Carter, Nic Scourton, Khalil Mack, or someone else, the Panthers have to add an edge rusher in general, but especially if they trade one of the two they have right now.
And if they do, there's no reason not to do this trade. It does help a division rival, but it also helps the Panthers. Clowney is likely to walk after this season, and he's not been as good as they had hoped. They can recoup some draft picks to continue their rebuild for the price of a middling 30-year-old edge. That's a win in my book.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Peyton Manning sends strong message to Panthers on Bryce Young
Panthers should steer clear of this star pass rusher in free agency
7-round mock draft: Panthers trade back in Round 1 for defensive star
Panthers get great news regarding Adam Thielen and his NFL future