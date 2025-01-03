Robert Hunt's red-hot summer take on Bryce Young-Tua Tagovailoa debate was right
Robert Hunt was a free-agent acquisition by the Carolina Panthers during the offseason. He was brought in from the Miami Dolphins to protect Bryce Young, who has ironically been compared to Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa during his NFL career. He was considered to be a Tagavailoa-type player.
Hunt had a scorching hot take in favor of Young when he first arrived with the Panthers. He compared Young to his former quarterback and had nothing but praise for the Panthers star. A few weeks later, that take seemed to be aging poorly. Revisiting it now, it's clear that Hunt was on to something.
Revisiting Robert Hunt's hot take on Bryce Young, Tua Tagovailoa
During the summer, Robert Hunt was asked what he learned about Bryce Young. He was effusive with his praise, saying Young can put the ball into tight windows and is a great playmaker. He said he "can do things that Tua can't do" in extending plays and creating opportunities. "I'm really impressed with what I've seen from him," Hunt added.
After two weeks of the season, Hunt's opinion looked to be totally off-base. Young was sent to the bench, and Tagovailoa was playing just fine in Miami. Fast forward to Week 18, and Hunt's take couldn't have been more accurate.
Young may not have the arm strength of some of his peers, but he's been among the league-leaders in big time throws since Week 9. That essentially means throwing into tight windows. He's also been an excellent playmaker, especially when extending plays. All the things Hunt pointed out have become staples of Young's game since returning to the lineup.
