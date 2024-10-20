Social media rips Panthers following 40-7 drubbing at the hands of Marcus Mariota, Frankie Luvu, and Commanders
Just when you think the Carolina Panthers have hit rock bottom they find a way to keep sinking. This is year five of Carolina trotting out a team that is wholly unable to compete anywhere near the level of playoff-caliber teams. At this point it's tough to call these losses disappointing. They're just expected.
Disgruntled Panthers fans and brutally honest analysts alike took to social media to voice their displeasure following the loss that dropped Carolina to 1-6 with the league's worst point differential.
Beat writers lay out bleak reality
Person, Kaye, and Jones, are three of the NFL's most respected media members. The first two cover the team on a daily basis, giving them a perspective of how bleak things really are in the building. For those two to call, *gestures wildly at everything that happened in Washington D.C. today* this further than rock bottom? That hits different.
Panthers fans lighten the mood with some humor
Commanders clap back at Panthers social media team
10/10. No notes.
National media members weigh in
No lies spotted in any of these tweets. Things are supremely bad for the Carolina Panthers. They are currently bad. They project to be bad again next year. And at what point has any move that the franchise has made in the last five or so years lead one to believe that they'll compete in 2026? It is beyond comprehension that teams like the Commanders, Texans, Lions, Bears, etc. have gone from worst to first over and over again while Carolina still flounders as the league's doormat.
