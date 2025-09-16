Ugly statistic reveals just how bad the Carolina Panthers are right now

All Panthers

There was a lot of hoping for the Carolina Panthers going into the 2025 season, but that has quickly been erased over two games.

The Carolina Panthers were riding a head of steam going into the 2025 season following a strong 2024 finish for quarterback Bryce Young and a busy offseason.

However, things are off to an ugly start through two weeks, as the Panthers have dropped both of their contests and are looking much like the bottom-feeder the team was last season.

The Panthers were completely outclassed by an average-at-best Jacksonville Jaguars team in Week 1, and Carolina fell just short of pulling off a comeback against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2.

Making Carolina's start to the season look even worse is the fact that the Panthers have yet to have a lead this season.

According to NFL researcher Dante Koplowitz-Fleming, Carolina has not led for a single second through the first two weeks. The next-closest team is the Kansas City Chiefs, who have led for a grand total of two minutes and 44 seconds of game time.

Usually, being in the same company as the Kansas City Chiefs is a good thing, but not in this instance.

The Panthers gave up the first points to the Jaguars in Week 1 on a field goal and did manage to tie the game up after that but never grabbed a lead in the 26-10 loss.

In Week 2, Arizona led from start to finish after jumping out to an early 7-0 lead and 20-3 halftime advantage before Carolina woke up in the second half but ultimately lost, 27-22.

The Panthers just aren't a serious team right now, plain and simple. Carolina is struggling on both sides of the ball and the coaching staff is seriously lacking when it comes to play-calling and decision-making.

On the bright side, the Panthers have some winnable games over the next handful of weeks, so there's an opportunity to rebound following a brutal start.

But after what we've seen thus far, it's hard to be optimistic in a matchup against any team in the NFL, especially when Carolina can't so much as grab a lead.

Mike Moraitis is a freelance writer who has covered the NFL for major outlets such as Sports Illustrated and The Sporting News. He has previously written for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and FanSided, and got his start in sports media at Bleacher Report.

