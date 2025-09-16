Ugly statistic reveals just how bad the Carolina Panthers are right now
The Carolina Panthers were riding a head of steam going into the 2025 season following a strong 2024 finish for quarterback Bryce Young and a busy offseason.
However, things are off to an ugly start through two weeks, as the Panthers have dropped both of their contests and are looking much like the bottom-feeder the team was last season.
The Panthers were completely outclassed by an average-at-best Jacksonville Jaguars team in Week 1, and Carolina fell just short of pulling off a comeback against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2.
Making Carolina's start to the season look even worse is the fact that the Panthers have yet to have a lead this season.
According to NFL researcher Dante Koplowitz-Fleming, Carolina has not led for a single second through the first two weeks. The next-closest team is the Kansas City Chiefs, who have led for a grand total of two minutes and 44 seconds of game time.
Usually, being in the same company as the Kansas City Chiefs is a good thing, but not in this instance.
The Panthers gave up the first points to the Jaguars in Week 1 on a field goal and did manage to tie the game up after that but never grabbed a lead in the 26-10 loss.
In Week 2, Arizona led from start to finish after jumping out to an early 7-0 lead and 20-3 halftime advantage before Carolina woke up in the second half but ultimately lost, 27-22.
The Panthers just aren't a serious team right now, plain and simple. Carolina is struggling on both sides of the ball and the coaching staff is seriously lacking when it comes to play-calling and decision-making.
On the bright side, the Panthers have some winnable games over the next handful of weeks, so there's an opportunity to rebound following a brutal start.
But after what we've seen thus far, it's hard to be optimistic in a matchup against any team in the NFL, especially when Carolina can't so much as grab a lead.
