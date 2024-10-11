Panthers WR Xavier Legette is good to go for week 6; should he be trusted in NFL fantasy football lineups?
The red hot Carolina Panthers offense flamed out in Chicago. After two weeks of borderline elite offensive production from Andy Dalton, Chuba Hubbard, and Diontae Johnson, folks were ready to crown the 2024 Panthers as this generation's Greatest Show on Turf (they actually weren't). Injuries to multiple starters (Adam Thielen, Austin Corbett, Taylor Moton) combined with the putrid showing in week five have folks off the scent of Carolina's offense, but they have been tee'd up with nice chance to bounce back against a division rival. And standout rookie Xavier Legette will be there for it.
Legette says he is "good to go" for week six
After checking out of last Sunday's game with a shoulder injury, Legette is off the Panthers' injury report for this week's game against the Atlanta Falcons. When asked about his injury status, Legette admitted that he's still banged up heading into Sunday, be he also said "I'm good. I'm gonna be alright."
Can Legette be trusted in fantasy?
That's a tough question to answer.
Diontae Johnson should get loose on Sunday as the Falcons defense has been cooked by number one wide receivers. Rashee Rice and Chris Olave both hauled in their season high in receiving yards against Atlanta, and Devonta Smith (with no AJ Brown) pulled in 79 yards and a touchdown in his matchup versus AJ Terrell. On the Legette front, ancillary weapons for offenses that have faced off against the Falcons have struggled.
Outside of Rashid Shaheed, secondary receiving options that have faced the Falcons defense have yet to amass greater than 40 yards in a game. Shaheed's usage against Atlanta could provide a blueprint for Xavier Legette's potential success in week six.
The path to success for Legette
New Orleans moved Shaheed all over the formation. He lined up in the slot, in bunch sets, out wide alone, etc., all with the hope of getting him matched up against sagging cornerbacks playing off coverage. Shaheed was thrown a steady diet of targets close to the line of scrimmage that softened the Falcons defense before gashing New Orleans for a chunk gain of 25 yards. Curls and quick-breaking horizontal routes were Shaheed's calling card in his eight catch, 83 yard performance against the Falcons. Legette has been used the same way in his young career.
Carolina's most successful usage for Legette early in his rookie season has been on simple plays that allow his physical abilities to thrive. His superhuman size, strength, and speed are outliers in a sport full of them, and with Jonathan Mingo's struggles, Legette's role should expand as he continues to find his footing in the NFL.
Legette's breakout game came against the Bengals (6 catches, 66 yards, and a touchdown), and I'm expecting more of the same in week six. Feel confident playing Legette as a boom or bust play in your flex spot. The matchup against the Falcons for secondary receivers seems scary on the surface, but schematically speaking Legette should have an advantage this week. I'm projecting the rookie receiver to haul in seven catches for 75 yards with a touchdown on top.
