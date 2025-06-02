All Panthers

NFL analyst names 2nd-year WR Panthers’ top summer breakout candidate

In April, the Carolina Panthers selected a wide receiver in the first round for the second consecutive year. Could 2025 be Xavier Legette’s season to shine?

Russell Baxter

Dec 15, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) with the ball as Dallas Cowboys cornerback Amani Oruwariye (27) defefends in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Dec 15, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) with the ball as Dallas Cowboys cornerback Amani Oruwariye (27) defefends in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Only two teams in the National Football League gained fewer yards through the air than Dave Canales’s team this past season. The Carolina Panthers were the only club not to have a player catch at least 50 passes in 2024.

Bleacher Report NFL analyst Alex Ballentine listed every NFL team’s top player who could break out this summer. When it came to Canales’s improving squad, he selected the last selection in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft that didn’t necessarily make the right kind of noise during his rookie campaign.

Xavier Legette grabbed headlines for his soundbites last season,” explained Ballentine, “but his production fell a bit short of expectations. He had 49 receptions and 497 yards on 84 targets.

Dec 1, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) celebrates with wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) after scoring. a touchdown to take the lead with 30 seconds left in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“The first-round pick wasn't built to make an immediate impact, though. As his B/R scouting report noted in last year's draft cycle, ‘many of Legette's pain points come down to refinement. He is not skilled at battling at the line of scrimmage, nor is he a developed route-runner who can mix up his approach to keep defensive backs guessing.’”

Hence, when it came to the former University of South Carolina product, the less-than-scintillating showing in 2024 wasn’t necessarily a surprise. “It makes sense that he got off to a slower start as a rookie,” said Ballentine. “With a full season and offseason to work on his route-running and the nuances of being an NFL receiver, he could emerge as a legitimate weapon this summer.”

Legette’s 49 catches actually led the Panthers this past season, but he averaged only 10.1 yards per reception and reached the end zone just four times. There are a number of newcomers when it comes to Carolina’s wide receiver room in 2025, including first-round pick Tetairoa McMillan and former Raiders’ Pro Bowler Hunter Renfrow. Legette could benefit from the presence of both performers in different ways.

Russell Baxter
Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.