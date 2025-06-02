NFL analyst names 2nd-year WR Panthers’ top summer breakout candidate
Only two teams in the National Football League gained fewer yards through the air than Dave Canales’s team this past season. The Carolina Panthers were the only club not to have a player catch at least 50 passes in 2024.
Bleacher Report NFL analyst Alex Ballentine listed every NFL team’s top player who could break out this summer. When it came to Canales’s improving squad, he selected the last selection in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft that didn’t necessarily make the right kind of noise during his rookie campaign.
“Xavier Legette grabbed headlines for his soundbites last season,” explained Ballentine, “but his production fell a bit short of expectations. He had 49 receptions and 497 yards on 84 targets.
“The first-round pick wasn't built to make an immediate impact, though. As his B/R scouting report noted in last year's draft cycle, ‘many of Legette's pain points come down to refinement. He is not skilled at battling at the line of scrimmage, nor is he a developed route-runner who can mix up his approach to keep defensive backs guessing.’”
Hence, when it came to the former University of South Carolina product, the less-than-scintillating showing in 2024 wasn’t necessarily a surprise. “It makes sense that he got off to a slower start as a rookie,” said Ballentine. “With a full season and offseason to work on his route-running and the nuances of being an NFL receiver, he could emerge as a legitimate weapon this summer.”
Legette’s 49 catches actually led the Panthers this past season, but he averaged only 10.1 yards per reception and reached the end zone just four times. There are a number of newcomers when it comes to Carolina’s wide receiver room in 2025, including first-round pick Tetairoa McMillan and former Raiders’ Pro Bowler Hunter Renfrow. Legette could benefit from the presence of both performers in different ways.
