NFL analyst picks Panthers to break Buccaneers' streak, win NFC South
The futility dates back to 2020. The Carolina Panthers are a dismal 1-9 vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their last 10 meetings. In terms of the opposing quarterbacks, the Bucs had Tom Brady for the first six games (5-1), and Baker Mayfield the last four (4-0). Tampa Bay has won the last five encounters.
It's also worth noting that the Buccaneers have been a playoff team each of those five seasons. The club was a wild card entry in 2020 and actually rode a late-season surge—capturing Super Bowl LV. The past four seasons, the team has won the NFC South each year. The Bucs currently own the longest current playoff streak in the NFC.
NFL reporter Henry McKenna of Fox Sports took the time to make his 2025 playoff predictions. Cutting to the chase, he has the Buffalo Bills knocking off the Los Angeles Rams, 27-26, in Super Bowl LX. One of his more surprising picks is that the Buccaneers’ four-year stretch of winning their division will come to an end.
“Yes, I have the Panthers in the fourth spot after taking home the NFC South title,” stated McKenna. “Few were paying attention at the end of last year, but Bryce Young put together an eight-game run that completely changed my perspective on him—and coach Dave Canales. There could be something special brewing in Carolina.
“It won’t take much to win the NFC South,” added McKenna. “It might simply take an aligned coach and a quarterback. But on top of that, the Panthers will also have a slew of offseason additions, from wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan to defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton to safety Tre’von Moehrig. Carolina is tied for the fifth-easiest strength of schedule, according to last year’s records. Things are lining up.”
The Panthers haven’t won a division title since their Super Bowl 50 campaign in 2015. A quick FYI. McKenna has Dave Canales’s team losing in the first round to the wild card Philadelphia Eagles. Interesting indeed.
