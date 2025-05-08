Panthers Release Former Titans Pro Bowler
The Carolina Panthers are parting ways with a former member of the Tennessee Titans ahead of the 2025 season.
Per multiple reports, the Panthers released former No. 1 overall pick and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. A three-time Pro Bowler, Clowney will now be looking for his seventh team in his NFL career.
The Houston Texans selected Clowney No. 1 overall in the 2014 NFL Draft out of South Carolina. After a slow rookie season, he began to grow into his own as a pass rusher and eventually made it to three straight Pro Bowls in his final three years with the Texans.
He was then traded to the Seattle Seahawks right before the start of the 2019 season. He played just one year in Seattle before signing a one-year, $13 million deal with the Titans in Sept. 2020.
Clowney ended up having one of the worst statistical years of his career during his only season in Nashville. He started all eight games he appeared in but posted just 19 total tackles (14 solo), zero sacks, one forced fumble and four pass breakups.
After just one season with the Titans, he signed a contract with the Cleveland Browns the following offseason and had a resurgence of sorts during the 2021 campaign. Clowney had nine sacks that season in 14 starts, which was only half a sack off of his career-high mark.
Following two years in Cleveland, he headed elsewhere in the AFC North and signed with the Baltimore Ravens. He tied his single-season career-high of 9.5 sacks in his only season with the Ravens before signing with the Panthers.
Overall across 140 games and 127 career starts in the regular season, Clowney has tallied 409 total tackles and 58 sacks.
